WiseTech Director Sells Shares, Holdings Updated

WiseTech Global Limited has reported a change in the holdings of its Director, Richard White, with an on-market disposal of 208,239 ordinary shares at an average price of $89.79 per share. Following the sale, which occurred between April 19 and April 24, 2024, White’s indirect interest via RealWise Holdings Pty Limited now totals 120,626,557 shares. The transaction was made in compliance with the market’s regulations, with no trades during closed periods requiring prior written clearance.

