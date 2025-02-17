Wise Living Technology Announces EGM for Strategic Decisions

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2481) ) has shared an announcement.

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for March 6, 2025, to appoint Mr. Liu Zhigang as an executive director and to amend the Articles of Association. The outcomes of this meeting could influence the company’s governance structure and strategic direction.

More about Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Class H

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on technological products and services.

YTD Price Performance: -9.33%

Average Trading Volume: 199,527

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

