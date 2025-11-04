WisdomTree’s Earnings Call Highlights Record AUM and Growth

Wisdomtree, Inc. ((WT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

WisdomTree’s recent earnings call presents an optimistic outlook, underscored by record assets under management (AUM), robust net inflows, and strategic acquisitions. Despite facing challenges such as increased interest expenses and notable outflows post-quarter, the company’s overall performance and strategic initiatives suggest a strong foundation for future growth.

Record Global AUM

WisdomTree concluded the third quarter with a record global AUM of $137.2 billion. This achievement was fueled by strong organic growth and favorable market conditions, highlighting the company’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities and expand its asset base.

Strong Net Inflows

The company reported impressive global net inflows of $2.2 billion for the third quarter, contributing to a year-to-date total of $8.8 billion. This represents an annualized organic growth rate of 11%, showcasing WisdomTree’s effectiveness in attracting and retaining investor capital.

Successful Ceres Acquisition

WisdomTree’s acquisition of Ceres Partners is expected to significantly enhance revenue capture and operating margins by over 200 basis points. This strategic move also introduces farmland as a negatively correlated asset class, diversifying the company’s offerings and potentially stabilizing returns.

Digital Assets Growth

Digital assets have shown substantial growth, with digital AUM nearing $600 million and peak levels reaching $900 million. This growth is largely attributed to investments in the blockchain-enabled money market fund, indicating a strong market interest in digital asset offerings.

Increased Revenue

Adjusted revenues for the third quarter were reported at $125.6 million, marking an 11.5% increase from the second quarter and a 14.7% rise compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s successful revenue-generating strategies and market positioning.

Model AUM Growth

Model AUM experienced significant growth, reaching approximately $5.85 billion, which is an increase of more than 50% year-to-date. This growth is supported by strong adviser adoption, indicating a successful integration of model portfolios into the company’s offerings.

Increased Interest Expense

The company reported an adjusted interest expense of $8 million for the third quarter, up from $5 million in previous quarters. This increase is due to convertible notes issued in mid-August, reflecting the company’s strategic financing activities.

Temporary Increase in Interest Income

Interest income was reported at $4 million, higher than the usual $2 million per quarter. This temporary increase resulted from investing capital raised from convertible note issuance, highlighting the company’s proactive capital management.

Outflows Post Quarter

Post-quarter, WisdomTree experienced $2.4 billion in outflows, primarily in commodities and USFR, due to profit-taking and reallocations. While notable, these outflows are part of the natural ebb and flow of market dynamics.

Forward-Looking Guidance

WisdomTree’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with expectations of maintaining strong global AUM growth. The company projects a gross margin of 83% for the fourth quarter and anticipates adjusted interest expenses to rise to approximately $11 million due to recent financing activities. These projections underscore the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and financial health.

In summary, WisdomTree’s earnings call reflects a positive sentiment, driven by record AUM, strategic acquisitions, and growth in digital assets. Despite challenges like increased interest expenses and outflows, the company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising trajectory for continued growth and market leadership.

