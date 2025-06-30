Wisdom Wealth Resources Updates on Trading Resumption Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited ( (HK:0007) ) is now available.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has provided an update on its efforts to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has engaged financial and legal advisers to assist with fulfilling the Resumption Guidance and has published all outstanding financial results for 2023 and 2024. Despite the suspension, the company’s business operations remain unchanged, with significant revenue and asset figures reported for the past two years.

More about Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited operates in industries including electronic products trading, natural resources, petrochemical production, oil and gas exploration and production, mineral mining, financial services, and property development and investment. The company has maintained these principal activities consistently.

Current Market Cap: HK$101.1M

