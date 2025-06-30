Wisdom Wealth Resources Shifts to Electronic Corporate Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited ( (HK:0007) ) is now available.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited announced a shift to electronic dissemination of corporate communications, aligning with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. This change aims to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact by encouraging shareholders to access documents online, though printed versions will be available upon request.

More about Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates within the investment holding sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 7.

Current Market Cap: HK$101.1M

