Winsome Resources Partners with Eskan for Critical Infrastructure Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Winsome Resources Limited ( (AU:WR1) ) has provided an update.

Winsome Resources Limited, through its subsidiary Miyunaakun Lithium Inc, has entered a Collaboration Agreement with Eskan Consulting Group to support the Trans-Atikh Project, which has secured up to C$13.5 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada. This project aims to enhance infrastructure, create Cree employment opportunities, and improve logistics for Québec’s critical minerals sector by establishing multi-modal transport corridors, potentially reducing future infrastructure costs and unlocking access to rail and port facilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WR1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Winsome Resources Limited stock, see the AU:WR1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Winsome Resources Limited

Winsome Resources Limited is a lithium explorer and developer focused on advancing its projects in the critical minerals sector. The company is committed to collaborating with First Nations partners and enhancing infrastructure development in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

Average Trading Volume: 731,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.11M

For detailed information about WR1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue