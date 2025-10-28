Winsome Resources Advances Adina Project with Strong Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Winsome Resources Limited ( (AU:WR1) ) has issued an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has successfully completed a focused drilling campaign at its Adina project, identifying new mineralized zones and confirming pollucite as the cesium-bearing mineral at Sirmac Clapier. The company has also completed environmental baseline studies and is advancing geotechnical and hydrology work to support the Adina Feasibility Study. Financially, Winsome holds a 16.1% equity interest in Power Metals Corp. and maintains a strong liquidity position with cash and shares valued at approximately $25.5 million. The company has withdrawn from the Renard call option to focus on Adina, while continuing engagement with key stakeholders to explore project synergies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WR1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Winsome Resources Limited stock, see the AU:WR1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Winsome Resources Limited

Winsome Resources Limited operates in the resources and exploration industry, focusing on the development and exploration of mineral projects. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and exploration of cesium and lithium, with significant projects at Adina and Sirmac Clapier.

Average Trading Volume: 731,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.11M

