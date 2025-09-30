Winshine Science Implements Financial Measures Amid Going Concern Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0209) ) has shared an update.

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. has announced several measures to address liquidity and financial challenges, following a disclaimer of opinion on its going concern status. The company completed a placing agreement to raise funds, which are being used to repay loans, settle fees, and support working capital. Additionally, the company is negotiating with bondholders and financial advisers to manage outstanding debts and is implementing cost-control measures in its toy production segment to improve financial stability.

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of toys. The company is engaged in efforts to streamline its operations and reduce costs, particularly in its toys segment, by optimizing production processes and controlling labor expenses.

Average Trading Volume: 4,703,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$40.86M

