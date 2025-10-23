Winnebago Industries Reports Strong Q4 2025 Results

Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( (WGO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Winnebago Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a prominent North American manufacturer specializing in outdoor lifestyle products, including motorhomes, travel trailers, and marine products, known for its diverse brand portfolio and commitment to sustainable innovation.

In its latest earnings report, Winnebago Industries announced a solid performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by a favorable product mix and strategic price increases, resulting in a 7.8% increase in net revenues compared to the previous year. The company also reported an improved operating cash flow and a strengthened balance sheet.

Key financial highlights include a fourth-quarter net income of $13.7 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year, and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 33.1% year-over-year. The full fiscal year saw a decrease in net revenues by 5.9%, attributed to a reduction in average selling prices and lower unit volumes, although targeted price increases provided some offset.

Looking ahead, Winnebago Industries has issued its fiscal 2026 financial guidance, anticipating net revenues between $2.75 billion and $2.95 billion. The company remains focused on aligning production with retail demand and maintaining strong brand positioning, despite ongoing competitive pressures in the industry.

Winnebago Industries enters fiscal 2026 with confidence, backed by new product momentum and disciplined inventory management, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and create long-term shareholder value.

