Wingstop Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wingstop ( (WING) ) has issued an update.

Wingstop Inc. reported its fiscal second quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 13.9% increase in system-wide sales to $1.3 billion and a record 129 net new openings, marking a 19.8% net new unit growth. Despite a decrease in domestic same store sales by 1.9%, the company saw a 12% increase in total revenue to $174.3 million and a slight increase in adjusted net income. The company also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share, reflecting its strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to stockholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (WING) stock is a Buy with a $420.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wingstop stock, see the WING Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WING is a Neutral.

Wingstop’s overall score is driven by robust growth in revenue and digital sales, supported by strategic expansion efforts. While financial risks due to high leverage and negative equity are concerning, the company’s successful digital transformation and expansion strategy provide a strong growth outlook. However, the high P/E ratio suggests caution due to potential overvaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on WING stock, click here.

More about Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in chicken wings with a focus on digital sales and franchise expansion. The company aims to become a top global restaurant brand, with a strong emphasis on unit growth and franchise development.

Average Trading Volume: 731,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.08B

See more insights into WING stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue