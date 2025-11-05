Wingstop Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion

Wingstop Inc. ( (WING) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wingstop Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wingstop Inc., a prominent player in the restaurant industry, specializes in serving cooked-to-order chicken wings, tenders, and sandwiches across a global network of over 2,900 restaurants. The company is renowned for its bold flavors and has recently been named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA.

In its fiscal third quarter of 2025, Wingstop Inc. reported significant growth and expansion, highlighted by a record 114 net new restaurant openings and an 18.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $63.7 million. The company’s system-wide sales rose by 10% to $1.4 billion, despite a 5.6% decline in domestic same-store sales.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 10.7% increase in net income to $28.5 million and an 8.1% rise in total revenue to $175.7 million. Digital sales accounted for 72.8% of system-wide sales, underscoring the company’s strong digital presence. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Wingstop Inc. remains focused on its long-term vision to become a top 10 global restaurant brand. The company plans to continue its robust expansion strategy, aiming for 475 to 485 global net new units in 2025, while managing costs and optimizing its operational efficiency.

Overall, Wingstop’s strategic investments and disciplined execution have positioned the company for sustained growth and resilience in the competitive restaurant industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue