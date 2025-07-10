WingArc1st Inc. Revises Earnings Forecasts Following Subsidiary Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WingArc1st Inc. ( (JP:4432) ) has provided an update.

WingArc1st Inc. has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, due to the consolidation of WingArcNEX Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary. The updated forecast predicts a 3% increase in revenue and slight increases in EBITDA and profit attributable to equity holders, indicating positive growth and strategic expansion.

More about WingArc1st Inc.

WingArc1st Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing data empowerment solutions and software services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market focus on enhancing data utilization for businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 62,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen138.5B

Learn more about 4432 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue