WingArc1st Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Positive Outlook

WingArc1st Inc. ( (JP:4432) ) has provided an update.

WingArc1st Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending May 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue by 2.7% compared to the previous year, reaching 7,314 million yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit and profit before income taxes, with decreases of 13.1% and 13.2% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, anticipating an 8.7% increase in revenue and an 8.9% increase in operating profit, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.

More about WingArc1st Inc.

WingArc1st Inc. operates in the software industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in providing data empowerment solutions, focusing on business intelligence and data analytics services.

Average Trading Volume: 62,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen138.5B

