Wingara AG Limited Reports Q2 FY26 Activities and Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wingara Ag Ltd. ( (AU:WNR) ) has issued an announcement.

Wingara AG Limited reported a cash position of $302k as of 30 September 2025, emphasizing cost control and liability management following the cessation of its processing operations. The company is exploring new transaction opportunities after terminating a previous agreement with Terra Firma Equity Limited, while continuing to fulfill site obligations until the lease expires in February 2026.

More about Wingara Ag Ltd.

Wingara AG Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WNR), involved in providing storage services. The company had previously ceased its processing operations and sold its main machinery, focusing now on managing its remaining liabilities and exploring new transaction opportunities.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.23M

For an in-depth examination of WNR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue