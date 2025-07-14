Wing Lee Development Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:9639) ) has shared an announcement.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for identifying and recommending candidates for the company’s board of directors. The changes align with the requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and emphasize the inclusion of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity. This update aims to enhance the governance and operational effectiveness of the company’s board.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on development projects and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

