Wing Lee Development Construction Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:9639) ) is now available.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. This update includes the appointment of executive and independent non-executive directors, as well as their assignments to various board committees, which may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on development and construction services, with a market presence indicated by its stock listing under the code 9639.

Average Trading Volume: 6,326,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into 9639 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue