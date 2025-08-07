Wing Lee Development Construction Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:9639) ).

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Additionally, resolutions will be proposed to grant the board of directors mandates to repurchase shares and issue new shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,755,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

For a thorough assessment of 9639 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue