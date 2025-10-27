Wing Lee Development Announces New Hong Kong Headquarters

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:9639) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong. Effective from October 27, 2025, the new address will be Flat/Room C, 30/F, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, NT, Hong Kong. This move signifies a strategic relocation within Hong Kong, potentially impacting its operational logistics and stakeholder interactions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9639) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:9639 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,030,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.17B

See more data about 9639 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue