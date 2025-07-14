Wing Lee Development Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:9639) ) has shared an update.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its board of directors and committee compositions. Effective from July 14, 2025, Ms. Xu Jing has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, while Ms. Tse Ka Wing and Mr. Leung Wai Hung have resigned from their positions. This reshuffling in the board is likely to impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,326,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

