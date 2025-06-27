Windtree Therapeutics CFO Resignation and Leadership Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Windtree Therapeutics ( (WINT) ) has shared an update.

On June 24, 2025, Windtree Therapeutics entered into note purchase agreements with two purchasers, issuing convertible promissory notes totaling $174,419, with proceeds intended for operational expenses. Additionally, the company is disputing a $3 million earnest money claim related to a terminated real estate agreement. On June 25, 2025, Jamie McAndrew resigned as CFO, with CEO Jed Latkin assuming interim financial responsibilities.

Spark’s Take on WINT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WINT is a Underperform.

Windtree Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and considerable net losses, severely impacting its financial health and stability in the biotechnology sector. The technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, aligning with the weak financials. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends make valuation unattractive. Recent corporate events provide a minor positive outlook, but overall, the stock presents considerable risks with limited upside potential without a substantial change in financial performance or market conditions.

More about Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,472,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.35M

