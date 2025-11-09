Windsor Machines Limited Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Windsor Machines Limited ( (IN:WINDMACHIN) ).

Windsor Machines Limited announced the appointment of new senior management personnel, effective November 8, 2025, to enhance its manufacturing, human resources, sales, and marketing operations. These strategic appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and expand its market reach, particularly in the areas of extrusion and injection molding machines.

More about Windsor Machines Limited

Windsor Machines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of extrusion and injection molding machines. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, offering advanced machinery solutions for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 3,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.09B INR

