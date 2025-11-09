Windsor Machines Limited Approves Preferential Issue for Strategic Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Windsor Machines Limited ( (IN:WINDMACHIN) ) is now available.

Windsor Machines Limited announced the approval of a preferential issue of 737,680 equity shares by its Board of Directors. This strategic move is aimed at acquiring a 100% equity stake in Unitech Workholding Systems Private Limited, enhancing Windsor Machines’ market position and expanding its operational capabilities. The issuance, valued at approximately Rs. 24.99 crore, is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and reflects the company’s commitment to growth and diversification.

More about Windsor Machines Limited

Windsor Machines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing machinery and equipment. The company is known for its innovative solutions and services tailored to meet the needs of various sectors, including plastics processing and packaging.

Average Trading Volume: 3,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.09B INR

