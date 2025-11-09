Windsor Machines Limited Approves Amalgamation with Global CNC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Windsor Machines Limited ( (IN:WINDMACHIN) ) has shared an announcement.

Windsor Machines Limited’s Board of Directors has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation with Global CNC Private Limited, effective from April 1, 2025. This strategic move involves transferring all assets and liabilities of Global CNC to Windsor Machines, with no new equity shares being issued, as Windsor already holds the entire share capital of Global CNC. This amalgamation is expected to streamline operations and potentially enhance Windsor Machines’ market positioning by integrating Global CNC’s capabilities.

More about Windsor Machines Limited

Windsor Machines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of plastic processing machinery. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the field of injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding machines, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.09B INR

