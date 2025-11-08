Windsor Machines Limited Acquires Strategic Land in Rajkot

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Windsor Machines Limited ( (IN:WINDMACHIN) ) has issued an update.

Windsor Machines Limited announced its decision to purchase a non-agricultural land parcel in Chibhada, Rajkot, which was previously on a long-term lease. The acquisition, valued at Rs. 55.00 Crore, is subject to requisite approvals and is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities by securing a significant land area for future developments.

More about Windsor Machines Limited

Windsor Machines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing machinery and equipment. The company is known for its expertise in creating high-quality machines that cater to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.09B INR

