Winchester Energy Ltd Alters Substantial Holding Status

Winchester Energy Ltd ( (AU:WEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Winchester Energy Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding status, as it ceases to be a substantial holder in a particular entity. This development may affect the company’s voting securities and its influence in the associated company, scheme, or fund, potentially impacting its strategic positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Winchester Energy Ltd

Current Market Cap: A$1.36M

