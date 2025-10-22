Winchester Energy Completes JVU-5 Drilling at Varn Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Winchester Energy Ltd ( (AU:WEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Winchester Energy Limited has successfully completed drilling the JVU-5 production well at its Varn waterflood project in Texas, reaching a depth of 4,877 feet. The well, which showed promising oil and gas indicators, is set to proceed to completion and production, marking a significant step in the company’s development plans. The Varn project involves a total of 10 wells, with infrastructure already in place to expedite production. This advancement supports Winchester’s strategic goals and enhances its operational capabilities in the region.

More about Winchester Energy Ltd

Winchester Energy Limited is an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates primarily in the United States, with a significant project being the Varn waterflood project in Taylor County, Texas.

Current Market Cap: A$2.73M

For a thorough assessment of WEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue