WIN Metals Sells Non-Core Assets to Auric Mining for $1.4 Million

WIN Metals Ltd has announced the sale of its non-core nickel rights and associated infrastructure to Auric Mining Ltd for $1.4 million. This transaction allows WIN to focus on its gold exploration and development projects, particularly at Butchers Creek, while Auric gains further control over its Munda Gold Mine operations. The deal is seen as a strategic move for both companies, enabling WIN to realize value from its non-core assets and Auric to advance its mining activities at Munda.

WIN Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on nickel and gold assets. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a significant presence in the Mt Edwards Nickel Project and the Butchers Creek Gold Project.

