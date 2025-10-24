WiMi Hologram Cloud Reaffirms Strategic Investment in MicroAlgo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WiMi Hologram Cloud ( (WIMI) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. reaffirmed its long-term strategic investment in its subsidiary, MicroAlgo Inc., emphasizing its commitment to value creation and stable governance. The company detailed its investment history, including significant convertible note purchases and share acquisitions, highlighting a 10-year lock-up agreement to demonstrate its dedication to MicroAlgo’s future growth.

Spark’s Take on WIMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WIMI is a Neutral.

WiMi Hologram Cloud’s overall score reflects its mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. While the stock appears undervalued, declining revenues and operational challenges weigh on its prospects. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is a leading global provider of Hologram Augmented Reality (AR) technology. The company focuses on delivering innovative AR solutions and has a significant presence in the technology industry.

Average Trading Volume: 335,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $77.1M

