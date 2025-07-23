Wilmington plc Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wilmington ( (GB:WIL) ) has shared an update.

Wilmington plc reported an 11% revenue growth from its ongoing businesses for the year ended 30 June 2025, driven by recent acquisitions in the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) sector. Despite challenges in the US healthcare insurance market affecting its events business, the company maintained strong cash conversion and improved profit margins. The acquisition of Phoenix Health & Safety and strategic portfolio management have positioned Wilmington for continued growth, with adjusted profit before tax expected to be £27.7 million.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIL is a Outperform.

Wilmington’s strong valuation and financial performance underpin its overall stock score. Despite recent revenue and cash flow challenges, the company’s solid profitability and low debt position it well for future growth. Technical indicators suggest caution, with potential overbought conditions. The company’s strategic capital management, marked by share buybacks, supports long-term value creation.

More about Wilmington

Wilmington plc is a leading provider of data, information, education, and training services in the global Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) markets. The company employs around 600 people and operates in approximately 120 countries. Wilmington is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 67,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £286.7M

