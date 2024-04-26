Wilmington plc Divests APM for €26 Million

Wilmington plc (GB:WIL) has released an update.

Wilmington plc has announced the sale of its French healthcare business, APM, to Philia Medical Editions SAS for €26 million, with the proceeds aimed at bolstering the company’s general corporate purposes. The transaction aligns with Wilmington’s strategy to manage its portfolio actively, focusing on businesses that drive organic growth and profitability. The acquisition is set to strengthen Europa Group’s position in the French healthcare information and training market.

