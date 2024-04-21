Wilmar International’s Ukraine Facility Struck by Missile

Wilmar International (SG:F34) has released an update.

Wilmar International has confirmed that one of its facilities in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi was hit by a missile on April 19, 2024, with no casualties reported. The company is currently assessing the damage post-fire and underscores its commitment to safety and operational integrity. Wilmar, an Asian agribusiness giant, is known for its extensive value chain model and significant market presence in over 50 countries.

