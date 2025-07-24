Wilmar International Faces Investigation Over Rice Quality Allegations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wilmar International ( (SG:F34) ) has provided an announcement.

Wilmar International is currently under investigation by the Indonesian National Police Food Task Force for alleged violations of rice quality and measurement standards. The company denies these allegations and is cooperating with authorities to resolve the matter, which could impact its operations and reputation in the agribusiness sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:F34) stock is a Hold with a S$3.44 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wilmar International stock, see the SG:F34 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited is a Singapore-based company operating in the agribusiness industry. It is primarily involved in the production and distribution of agricultural products, with a focus on commodities such as palm oil, sugar, and rice.

Average Trading Volume: 6,445,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$18.85B

Learn more about F34 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

