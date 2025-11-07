WillScot Mobile Mini Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ( (WSC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. presented to its investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, operates in the modular space and portable storage industry, providing a range of products including modular offices, portable storage containers, and climate-controlled units across North America. In its third quarter of 2025, WillScot reported mixed financial results with a revenue of $567 million and a net income of $43 million. Despite a decline in leasing revenues by 4.7% year-over-year, the company maintained a strong cash flow and adjusted EBITDA of $243 million. Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin of 49.7%, adjusted net income of $55 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30. The company also focused on debt reduction, paying down $84 million of outstanding debt, and returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead, WillScot’s management remains focused on growth and operational excellence, with a conservative outlook for the remainder of 2025, expecting $545 million in revenue and $250 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. The company aims to drive growth into 2026 by leveraging strong demand in enterprise accounts and differentiated service offerings.

