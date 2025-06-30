Willis Lease Finance Sells UK Consultancy Arm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Willis Lease Finance ( (WLFC) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Willis Lease Finance Corporation completed the sale of its UK-based consultancy arm, Bridgend Asset Management Limited, to its joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited, for $45 million. This transaction enhances the joint venture’s capabilities in aviation asset management and positions it to better serve the global aviation market, with WLFC retaining a 50% stake and continuing to leverage the joint venture’s services.

Spark’s Take on WLFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLFC is a Outperform.

Willis Lease Finance’s robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives boost its stock appeal, despite high leverage and cash flow challenges. Technicals show mild positive momentum, and valuation is attractive.

To see Spark’s full report on WLFC stock, click here.

More about Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is a leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and a global provider of aviation services. The company leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. Their services include engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools, asset management, and various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials.

Average Trading Volume: 102,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.03B

See more data about WLFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue