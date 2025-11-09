Willdan’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth and Optimism

Willdan ((WLDN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Willdan’s recent earnings call highlighted a robust financial performance, showcasing significant revenue growth and record profitability. The sentiment expressed during the call was overwhelmingly positive, with the company raising its financial targets due to a strong pipeline and strategic wins. However, there were also discussions on managing risks associated with rapid growth and the complexities of integrating larger acquisitions.

Strong Revenue Growth

Willdan reported a remarkable 26% year-over-year net revenue growth, with a 20% organic growth rate. This marks the fourth consecutive year of double-digit organic growth, underscoring the company’s consistent upward trajectory.

Record Profitability

The company achieved record profitability, with gross profit increasing by 30% to $67.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 53% to $23.1 million, marking a record quarterly performance.

Successful Acquisitions

The acquisition of APG has been a success, significantly contributing to new contracts and expected to drive over 50% growth by 2026. This acquisition is a testament to Willdan’s strategic expansion efforts.

Strong Pipeline and Contract Wins

Willdan secured a $97 million project in California, along with several substation projects across Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Utah. These wins demonstrate the company’s strong pipeline conversion capabilities.

Positive Financial Outlook

The company raised its financial targets for 2025, projecting net revenue between $360 million and $365 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $77 million and $78 million. This optimistic outlook reflects Willdan’s confidence in its strategic direction.

High Growth Risk Management

Concerns were addressed regarding the management of rapid growth, emphasizing the need for sufficient staffing and resources to maintain quality and project execution.

Potential Acquisition Challenges

The complexity and resource allocation challenges of handling larger acquisitions were discussed, highlighting the importance of not impacting ongoing cross-selling efforts.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Willdan’s forward-looking guidance is optimistic, with the company exceeding expectations across key financial metrics. The company projects net revenue between $360 million and $365 million and adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $78 million for the full year. With a strong balance sheet and available liquidity, Willdan is well-positioned to pursue further acquisitions and strategic market expansions.

In summary, Willdan’s earnings call reflected a strong financial performance with significant growth and profitability. The company is optimistic about its future, with raised financial targets and a robust pipeline. However, it remains vigilant in managing the risks associated with rapid growth and complex acquisitions.

