Willdan Group Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

Willdan Group, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services, primarily serving utilities, government agencies, and private industries with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and engineering solutions.

In its latest earnings report, Willdan announced significant growth in its financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing strong performance across various aspects of its business. The company reported a notable increase in contract revenue and net income, reflecting its successful execution and strategic positioning in the market.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a 15% increase in contract revenue to $182 million and a 25.5% rise in net revenue to $95 million. Net income surged by 86.8% to $13.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 52.5% to $23.1 million. The company’s GAAP diluted EPS increased by 76.5% to $0.90, and adjusted diluted EPS rose by 65.8% to $1.21. For the first nine months of 2025, Willdan reported a 20.4% increase in contract revenue and a 127.4% rise in net income.

Looking ahead, Willdan’s management has raised its financial targets for the fiscal year 2025, anticipating net revenue between $360 million and $365 million, adjusted EBITDA between $77 million and $78 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $4.10 and $4.20. This optimistic outlook is driven by the company’s strong performance and the growing demand for electricity solutions.

Overall, Willdan’s robust financial results and increased fiscal targets indicate a positive trajectory for the company as it continues to capitalize on market opportunities and expand its service offerings.

