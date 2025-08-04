Willas-Array Electronics Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Financial Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) just unveiled an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 14, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential shareholder returns.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. It operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the distribution of electronic components and related services.

