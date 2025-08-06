Willas-Array Electronics Expands Share Capital Through Employee Option Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has shared an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited announced the issuance and allotment of 237,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options under its Employee Share Option Scheme III. This move increases the company’s total issued shares from 102,692,049 to 102,929,049, with the new shares set to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 8, 2025. The issuance is expected to enhance employee engagement and align interests with shareholders, potentially strengthening the company’s market position.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. It is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, with a focus on providing electronic components and related services.

