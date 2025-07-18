Willas-Array Electronics Announces Substantial Shareholder Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has provided an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has announced a disclosure of interest regarding substantial shareholders. This regulatory announcement, issued under the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, highlights changes in the interests of significant stakeholders, which could impact the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. It is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, with a focus on providing electronic components and related services.

