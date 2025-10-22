Willas-Array Electronics Announces Executive Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has shared an announcement.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Fan Qinsheng as an executive director, effective October 22, 2025, due to personal commitments. The resignation does not involve any disagreements or unresolved issues with the board, and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders, suggesting a smooth transition without impact on the company’s operations or financial reporting.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the distribution of electronic components and related products. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, indicating a market focus in these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 53,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$79.3M

