Willas-Array Electronics Announces Director’s Interest Change

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has provided an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited announced a change in the interest of one of its directors, Ms. Huang Shaoli. This disclosure is part of the company’s regulatory requirements and reflects transparency in its governance practices, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perception of the company’s management and decision-making processes.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the distribution of electronic components and related products.

