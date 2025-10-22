Willas-Array Electronics Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has provided an announcement.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has announced a change in its board of directors, effective October 22, 2025. The new board structure includes Xie Lishu as Chairman and a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established five committees to oversee various aspects of the company’s governance, including audit, nomination, remuneration, compliance, and employee share options. This restructuring is likely aimed at enhancing the company’s governance and operational efficiency.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 53,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$79.3M

For a thorough assessment of BDR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue