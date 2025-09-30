Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. Releases 2025 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. ( (AU:WOA) ) has provided an update.
Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. released its consolidated financial report for the year ending June 30, 2025. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and disclosures, reflecting the company’s financial performance and position. This announcement provides stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s financial health and operational outcomes, which are crucial for assessing its market positioning and future prospects.
More about Wide Open Agriculture Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 50.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,490,169
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$11.78M
