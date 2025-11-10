Wickes Group Reinvests Dividend in Share Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wickes Group PLC announced that its interim cash dividend, paid on 7 November 2025, was reinvested through the Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase company shares. This transaction, involving a small number of shares acquired by David Wood, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning managerial interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group’s overall stock score reflects moderate financial health with strong cash flow but challenges in revenue growth and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest potential resistance and bearish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate fair value with an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, offering a wide range of products and services for home renovation and DIY projects. The company focuses on providing quality materials and tools to both professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 545,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £474.3M

