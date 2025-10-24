Wickes Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ) has issued an announcement.

Wickes Group PLC has announced the purchase of 22,438 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, with the intention to cancel these shares. This transaction is part of a larger effort, with a total of 7,082,766 shares purchased since the programme’s inception, aiming to reduce the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group’s overall stock score reflects moderate financial health with strong cash flow but challenges in revenue growth and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest potential resistance and bearish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate fair value with an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, offering a range of products and services for DIY enthusiasts and trade professionals. The company focuses on providing building materials, home improvement products, and related services to both consumers and tradespeople.

Average Trading Volume: 612,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £483.4M

