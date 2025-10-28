Wia Gold Advances Kokoseb Project with Positive Scoping Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from WIA Gold Limited ( (AU:WIA) ) is now available.

Wia Gold Limited has completed a scoping study for its Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia, confirming its potential as a significant gold mining operation with an 11+ year life of mine and an annual production target of approximately 180,000 ounces for the first five years. The project is supported by local infrastructure and is expected to deliver robust financial returns, with a post-tax NPV of $646 million and an IRR of 38% at a conservative gold price assumption. The company has also completed a $30 million placement to accelerate exploration and has submitted a mining license application, with further progress on environmental assessments and drilling activities.

More about WIA Gold Limited

Wia Gold Limited is a Namibian-focused gold development and exploration company, primarily engaged in the development of the Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia. The company operates in partnership with Epangelo Mining Company, a state-owned mining entity in Namibia, holding an 80% stake in the project.

