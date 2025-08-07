WhiteHorse Finance Q2 2025 Financial Results Announced

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 7, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting continued portfolio-specific challenges but expressing confidence in the portfolio’s stability. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.385 per share, payable on October 3, 2025. Despite a decrease in net investment income and a decline in net asset value per share, WhiteHorse Finance is focused on resolving underperforming investments and maintaining a disciplined underwriting approach. The company made investments totaling $33.1 million in three new portfolio companies and added $5.9 million to existing ones, with proceeds from sales and repayments amounting to $36.2 million.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WHF is a Neutral.

WhiteHorse’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial foundation with strong cash flow and no debt. However, challenges such as revenue fluctuations, declining asset values, and mixed earnings call outcomes present risks. The technical analysis and valuation suggest some caution due to potential overbought conditions and a moderately high P/E ratio, balanced by an attractive dividend yield. The stock remains a stable income investment, but with areas needing stabilization and growth.

More about WhiteHorse

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The company’s investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, a leading global alternative asset manager.

Average Trading Volume: 83,230

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $204.5M

