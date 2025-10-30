WhiteHawk Expands Cybersecurity Initiatives with New Contracts and Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from WhiteHawk Ltd. ( (AU:WHK) ).

WhiteHawk Limited reported invoicing $258K in the third quarter and has $85K in receivables as of September 30, 2025. The company secured a new U.S. University Cyber Research Program contract and is in the process of finalizing an Australian University contract to expand its Cyber Analyst Platform as a Service. Additionally, WhiteHawk submitted a proposal to the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense for a $280K project and is preparing to leverage the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements to enhance its market offerings. The company is also responding to a State of Maryland Department of Labor RFP and has been requested by the State of Florida to partner on a state-wide Cyber Resilience Program, potentially leading to a significant $2.2M annual contract.

WhiteHawk Limited is a pioneering company in the cybersecurity industry, recognized as the first global online cyber security exchange. It provides businesses and organizations of all sizes with tools to combat cybercrime through risk, maturity, compliance, and threat software as a service, along with virtual consultations.

