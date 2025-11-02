Whitehaven Coal Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) has issued an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of the latest notification, the company has repurchased a total of 6,751,080 ordinary fully paid securities, with 128,016 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Whitehaven Coal Limited

Whitehaven Coal Limited operates in the coal mining industry, focusing on the production and sale of coal. The company is a significant player in the energy sector, providing coal primarily for electricity generation and industrial use.

YTD Price Performance: 19.07%

Average Trading Volume: 5,054,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.93B

