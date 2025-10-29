Whitehaven Coal Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) has provided an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 211,059 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the 6,261,750 securities acquired before that. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to optimizing financial performance and market positioning.

Whitehaven Coal Limited operates in the coal industry, focusing on the production and sale of high-quality coal products. The company is a significant player in the Australian market, supplying coal to both domestic and international customers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,004,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.82B

